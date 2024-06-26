Watch CBS News
21-year-old man shot in chest, killed in South Philadelphia, police say

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 21-year-old man died after being shot in the chest in South Philadelphia Wednesday night, police said.

Authorities responded near South 23rd and Jackson streets a little after 8:30 p.m. and they said a 21-year-old man was shot in the chest.

He was taken to Presbyterian Medical Center by police listed as extremely critical. The 21-year-old was later pronounced dead at 9:16 p.m.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this time.

