Golf artist, Delco native Lee Wybranski designed the 2026 PGA Championship poster: "It's very, very special"

Artist Lee Wybranski has always loved art and golf, and his art combines those passions.

"I was always that kid who was drawing and painting and since I learned to love the game of golf, I've been fortunate enough to create art for some of the great clubs and championships," Wybranski said.

For the 2026 PGA Championship, Wybranski got a special opportunity: depicting Aronimink Golf Club, a place close to his roots.

Wybranski is from Delaware County and grew up in Havertown. He has always been a Philly sports fan.

"We took off from school when the Flyers and Broad Street Bullies won back in the 70s, I remember the Phillies winning in '80," Wybranski said. "It's in your DNA if you're born and raised around here."

Here's how Wybranski decides what the focal point will be for each course he works with.

"I try to identify the two or three main characters in the play and then I create an artwork that really showcases those two or three elements," Wybranski said.

He did the same when depicting Aronimink on the branded poster for this event.

In this close-up of Lee Wybranski's 2026 PGA Championship poster, you can see the clubhouse and flags at Aronimink Golf Club. Wybranski is from Havertown and has designed posters for several major PGA events. CBS News Philadelphia

"One of the things that really and most obviously sets it apart is the majestic clubhouse, which is why we decided to incorporate it into the artwork. I really love these spring houses that are sprinkled around the property. I think they add a lot of charm."

And he's honored to create a work of art that will commemorate a weekend of golf in his own backyard.

"Anytime I get to create artwork for a major championship in Philadelphia, it's very, very special," Wybranski said.