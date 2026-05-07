Hundreds of rowers arrive in Camden County, New Jersey for 2026 Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta

The Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta is one of the largest collegiate rowing competitions in the country, and it's kicking off once again in South Jersey.

One by one, crew teams from around the United States and Canada arrived in Camden County Thursday. They spent part of the day getting equipment ready and putting their boats in the water ahead of the annual regatta's 87th installment.

"I'm looking forward to rowing fast, it's my last race, so I'm excited, last collegiate race ever. So, looking forward to putting it all out there," Khaki Sawyer, a senior at Georgetown University, said.

Sawyer's team, and many others, mapped out the course on the Cooper River and took a few practice runs before the competition.

"We have 71 teams arriving on the banks as we speak, and I think we are going to have some competitive racing," Kirsten Morasco, President of the Dad Vail Regatta Organizing Committee, said.

"It's nice that we are close by, so we're only an hour and a half away, so we get to stay at home, but it also allows us to have some really great racing competition," head coach of Monmouth University's women's team, Olivia Staff, said.

Organizers say this year's race will mark 50 years since female rowers were allowed to compete. In 1976, Ithaca College won the first women's competition, and members of the team will be honored this weekend.

"It's really exciting to be present for such a momentous anniversary. So, I hope we're doing it proud, and it's actually the 50th year of Georgetown rowing as well," Sawyer said.

This is the fourth year the regatta is taking place on the Cooper River in Pennsauken after moving from the Schuylkill River across the bridge in Philadelphia.

Camden County leaders say 5,000 to 10,000 people are expected this weekend, which will pump several million dollars into the local economy.

LaScala's Birra has a front row view of the regatta. The restaurant sits on the banks of the water and is hoping to cash in.

"Have a nice sit-down meal and be able to look out the window and catch boats going by, so it really does bring in a lot of revenue and is a good weekend for us," Chelsea Stillman, the general manager at LaScala's, said.

Races will take place Friday and Saturday.

When asked if the Dad Vail will ever head back to Philly or if the Cooper River will be the permanent home of the regatta, organizers would only say they will make a decision about 2027 after this year's event.