87th annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta gets underway on New Jersey's Cooper River

The largest collegiate regatta in the United States is back again on the Cooper River in Camden County, New Jersey. The Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta is underway, hosting thousands of athletes from across the country.

The 2026 event marks 87 years of the regatta, and the 50th anniversary of women competing in the races.

Races began at 8 a.m. Friday with time trials and will continue up to some semifinals, says Kirsten Morasco, president of the Dad Vail Regatta organizing committee.

For rowers, this is the big moment. Many are wrapping up their seasons with this event and for graduating seniors, this could be their last event as a student-athlete.

"They have been working all season for this, for some of them this is their championship race and probably their last one of the season," Morasco said. "They are excited and they want to win, they're ready to go."

Final races will take place on Saturday, when winners will be declared and medals given out.

You can look at the schedule, results and livestream on the regatta's website, Dadvail.org.