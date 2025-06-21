More than 300 artists from around the U.S. flock to Philadelphia's Manayunk Arts Festival

By Sydney-Leigh Brockington

Hundreds of talented artists from across the country flocked to Philadelphia for this weekend's Manayunk Arts Festival. For 36 years, Main Street in Manayunk has turned into a hub for artistic works, from fiber, ceramics and painting, to jewelry and mixed media.

Baltimore artist Devin Mack, owner of Drawn Metal Studios, was back at the festival in 2025 after a short hiatus, showcasing his handmade metal sculptures.

"I am a handmade wire sculptor, so I am working with aluminum here. Everything I do is freehand, so there's no special machines that are helping me make it. I just work with the wire," Mack said.

There are over 300 artists featured in this year's festival. Local Manayunk boutiques and restaurants even take part in the festival, selling items outside as visitors shop.

Kory Aversa, a public relations representative for the festival, said the event transforms the Manayunk community, bringing in 100,000 to 300,000 visitors each year to Main Street.

"This is the event that put Manayunk on the map. Thirty-six years ago, the community here came together and wanted to put on a signature event to really highlight Manayunk as a historic destination," Aversa said.

Work from Bryane Broadie, a graphic collage artist, is featured on the map and poster for this year's festival.

The mixed-media image titled "The Reading Throne" highlights education and reading.

A close-up of Bryane Broadie's mixed media work, "The Reading Throne."

"It all starts with photography, either me or one of my close colleagues. He's from Baltimore. We take photos of people. We do open calls so it's a mixture of photography, collage, digital drawing, hand-painting all together," Broadie said.

The festival runs from Saturday, June 21, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.