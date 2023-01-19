2023 Girl Scout cookie season kicks off in Eastern Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Girl Scout cookie season is here. Sales officially kicked off on Thursday.
CBS Philadelphia rallied our own troops to go meet some local girl scouts in LOVE Park on Thursday.
New to the troop this season is the Raspberry Rally cookie. The cookie is exclusively sold online.
Cookies can be purchased online at girlscouts.org.
Girl Scout cookie season runs until March 12.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.