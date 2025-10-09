Watch CBS News
Local News

2-year-old killed after being hit by car in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania State Police say

By
Taleisha Newbill
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.
Read Full Bio
Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

A 2-year-old boy died after being hit by a car in Lehigh County on Thursday, the Pennsylvania State Police said.

Troopers went to the 5300 block of Bachman Road in Upper Milford Township, Lehigh County, around 4:15 p.m., about a child being hit by a car.

The boy was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Allentown by ambulance after troopers tried life-saving measures, PSP said in a release. The Lehigh County Coroner pronounced the boy dead at the hospital.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fogelsville Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue