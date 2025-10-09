2-year-old killed after being hit by car in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania State Police say
A 2-year-old boy died after being hit by a car in Lehigh County on Thursday, the Pennsylvania State Police said.
Troopers went to the 5300 block of Bachman Road in Upper Milford Township, Lehigh County, around 4:15 p.m., about a child being hit by a car.
The boy was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Allentown by ambulance after troopers tried life-saving measures, PSP said in a release. The Lehigh County Coroner pronounced the boy dead at the hospital.
The Pennsylvania State Police Fogelsville Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.