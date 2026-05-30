2 Philadelphia shootings just minutes apart leave 2 men injured

Two men were critically injured in two separate shootings just minutes apart across Philadelphia Friday night, police say.

The first shooting happened in the city's Hunting Park neighborhood at 9:49 p.m.

Authorities say officers responded to the 1000 block of West Lycoming Street of a report of a shooting.

Police say a 55-year-old man was approached in a park by a male suspect who announced a robbery and displayed a gun. The victim, who is licensed to carry a gun, drew his own weapon, and both men exchanged gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found the victim next to a black Mercedes, suffering from gunshot wounds to the left elbow and the left side of his abdomen. Officers rushed him to Temple Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police say no arrest has been made. A gun was recovered at the scene.

Just minutes later at 9:52 p.m., Philadelphia police and Philadelphia Housing Authority police responded to a report of a person with a gun on the 2100 block of Bailey Terrace Street in South Philly.

Emergency crews took a 26-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and arm to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Police recovered more than a dozen spent shell casings from the scene, including six 5.56-caliber rifle casings, six 9 mm casings, two .40-caliber casings and two .357-caliber casings. Police also recovered a gun.

Chopper 3 was over the scene as officers searched the area with flashlights.

CBS News Philadelphia

No arrests have been made, and the suspect remains unknown at this time, police say.

Police urge anyone with information regarding either incident to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270.