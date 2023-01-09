Watch CBS News
Local News

2 people in critical condition after Kensington fire

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

2 people in critical condition after Kensington fire
2 people in critical condition after Kensington fire 02:01

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –  A fire broke out in Kensington Monday morning leaving at least two people in their 60s in critical condition, officials say. The fire broke out around 7 a.m. on the 200 block o East Indiana Avenue.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they identified a fire on the first floor of a rowhome. There were also reports of people trapped inside the building, authorities say.

"They rescued two, an adult male, an adult female from the second-floor rear bedroom of the property. They removed them, the fire department medic units. Those medics immediately began CPR. Neither adult male or adult female were breathing or had pulses at the time," Asst. Chief Harry Bannan said. "They were able to restore pulse and respirations to both those victims. Those victims were transported to Temple Hospital. They are in critical condition but they are alive."  

The fire department got the fire under control around 7:30 a.m.

The fire remains under investigation.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 9, 2023 / 8:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.