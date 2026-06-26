2 juveniles charges with arson and causing a catastrophe in massive Allentown, Pennsylvania fire

Two juveniles are in custody and face multiple charges, including arson and causing a catastrophe, in connection with a massive fire that destroyed several properties Wednesday night in Allentown, Pennsylvania, officials say.

The fire broke out at an old furniture factory in the 300 block of North Front Street, forced nearby residents to evacuate and hundreds in the area without power.

The juveniles are being held in juvenile detention and are being charged with arson, causing a catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person, and conspiracy, the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Authorities have not released the names or ages of the juveniles, but due to the circumstances of the offense, the charges will go through the juvenile system.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.