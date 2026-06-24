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Crews battling massive fire in Allentown, Pennsylvania

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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Crews are battling a massive fire in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Wednesday night, and residents near the blaze are being asked to evacuate their homes.

According to Lehigh County Dispatch, the six-alarm fire started burning at an old commercial building in Allentown around 8:40 p.m. The blaze also spread to a home across the street.

PPL Electric Utilities shut off power in the area, and about 3,600 customers are without power.

chopper-allentown-fire-frame-2100.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

Officials are asking people in Allentown to shelter-in-place as crews battle the fire. Any residents on the 300 block of Front Street are being asked to exit their homes through their backyards.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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