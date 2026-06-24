Crews battling massive fire in Allentown, Pennsylvania

Crews are battling a massive fire in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Wednesday night, and residents near the blaze are being asked to evacuate their homes.

According to Lehigh County Dispatch, the six-alarm fire started burning at an old commercial building in Allentown around 8:40 p.m. The blaze also spread to a home across the street.

PPL Electric Utilities shut off power in the area, and about 3,600 customers are without power.

CBS News Philadelphia

Officials are asking people in Allentown to shelter-in-place as crews battle the fire. Any residents on the 300 block of Front Street are being asked to exit their homes through their backyards.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.