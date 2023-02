Eagles fan proposes to fiancé in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

Eagles fan proposes to fiancé in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

Eagles fan proposes to fiancé in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two Eagles fans share a very special moment on live television in Arizona.

Talk about a night to remember.

A live proposal happened before the big game at a bar in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Most importantly she said yes.

Congratulations to the happy couple.