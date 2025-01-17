Want to eat like the 1980 Philadelphia Eagles? Historical Society has the cookbook for you

As you plan for your playoff Sunday spread to watch the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional round, you can eat like an Eagle. Well, at least one from the 80s.

Inside the halls of the Historical Society of Pennsylvania, among the documents from our nation's founding, lies a 45-year-old cookbook with recipes from players, coaches and their families.

In 1980, the Birds sold the cookbook as a fundraiser to support Eagles Fly For Leukemia, put together by the wife of then-head coach Dick Vermeil, Carol.

"A lot of family favorites in here," Carol Vermeil said.

On Friday, the Historical Society let us scour the 200-plus pages of desserts, drinks, appetizers and main courses. Some of them are very '80s.

"Strawberry mold. So there's our first Jell-O recipe," Selena Austin with the Historical Society said.

Others were, well, interesting. Take running back Wilbert Montgomery's Clear Soup, for example.

"A can of beef bullion, half a can of clam juice and half a can of water. That's the recipe," Austin said.

The book takes dishes from Eagle greats like Ron Jaworski, Bill Bergey and Harold Carmichael.

There's a banana pudding from kicker Tony Franklin and a hot mulled wine from Jaworski's wife, Liz.

The Vermeils contributed a few dishes, like Carol's Favorite Tacos and Dick's Favorite Enchiladas.

Carol Vermeil said that one of the best things about the book, aside from raising money for charity, was seeing all the family ties involved in it.

"A lot of the players and coaches asked their moms and aunties or whoever for recipes to contribute," Carol Vermeil said.

The cookbook sold for $8.95 a copy, plus shipping and tax, back in 1980.

But this isn't a book you'll find on store shelves anymore.

If you want to eat like an Eagle, though, the Historical Society of Pennsylvania says you're more than welcome to stop in and browse the cookbook, even if it's for a little inspiration.

"I think the best place to look for a copy of this would be your parents or grandparents' house," Austin said. "They very well may have purchased this."