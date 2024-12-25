Eagles Hall of Fame linebacker Bill Bergey dies after battle with cancer, son says

Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame linebacker Bill Bergey has died after battling cancer for three years, his son announced on social media.

"After a long hard 3 year battle, Dad lost his fight with Cancer," Jake Bergey posted on Christmas Day. "The best father, friend, grand father, football player and out right great person in this world. I will truly miss him. Love you dad."

Bergey played for the Eagles for seven seasons between 1974 and 1980, and helped the team reach its first-ever Super Bowl in 1981 against Oakland.

Ahead of Philadelphia's game against the Washington Commanders in Sept. 2023, the three-time Eagles MPV, two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler opened up about his battle with jaw cancer.

Bergey said his dentist first detected a problem in his jaw, and after going to the Penn Center in Philadelphia, learned it was cancer. He had several operations to treat the cancer and urged people to see a doctor as soon as something doesn't feel right.

"If they feel like there's anything wrong, go check it out and make sure that you stay on top of it, because the quicker you can do it, the quicker you're going to be in good shape," Bergey said last year. "How do you know that you have cancer if you don't know if you have cancer or not? Have it checked out. If there's anything that's bothering you, I would give it an all-in on that one."

Merrill Reese, voice of the Eagles on 94.1 WIP, wrote on X that he was sad to learn of his dear friend's passing. "Number 66 was one of the greatest players of all time. Nobody ever loved his family, friends, and Eagles fans more. May Bubba rest in peace."

