19-year-old dead after shooting in North Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a 19-year-old was shot multiple times in the upper body and died Saturday night in the Tioga area in North Philadelphia. They went to the area of 3700 North Carlisle Street and took the 19-year-old to Temple Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police say there are no arrests at this time and no weapons were recovered.
