Watch CBS News
Local News

Police asking for public's help locating 17-year-old Lawrence Aikens

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are asking for the public's help locating a 17-year-old endangered teenager. Lawrence Aikens was last seen Friday at 7 p.m. walking on 63rd Street and then towards Market Street.

Aikens is 6-foot-1 tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue basketball shorts, white socks and blue sneakers.

lawrence-aikens-missing.png

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lawrence Aikens is asked to call Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or dial 911.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 27, 2022 / 3:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.