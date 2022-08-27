Police asking for public's help locating 17-year-old Lawrence Aikens

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are asking for the public's help locating a 17-year-old endangered teenager. Lawrence Aikens was last seen Friday at 7 p.m. walking on 63rd Street and then towards Market Street.

Aikens is 6-foot-1 tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue basketball shorts, white socks and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lawrence Aikens is asked to call Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or dial 911.