15-year-old shot 5 times inside car in North Philadelphia

15-year-old critical after shooting in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot five times, the Philadelphia Police Department said Thursday night. It happened at Hunting Park Avenue and G Street.

Police say a gunman shot the teen five times inside of a car in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m.

The teen is critical at an area hospital, police say.

No arrests have been made.

A motive has yet to be determined.