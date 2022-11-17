15-year-old shot 5 times inside car in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot five times, the Philadelphia Police Department said Thursday night. It happened at Hunting Park Avenue and G Street.
Police say a gunman shot the teen five times inside of a car in North Philadelphia.
The shooting happened just before 3 p.m.
The teen is critical at an area hospital, police say.
No arrests have been made.
A motive has yet to be determined.
