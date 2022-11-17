Watch CBS News
15-year-old shot 5 times inside car in North Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot five times, the Philadelphia Police Department said Thursday night. It happened at Hunting Park Avenue and G Street.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m.

The teen is critical at an area hospital, police say.

No arrests have been made.

A motive has yet to be determined.

November 17, 2022

