15-year-old girl recovering after West Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot at around 1:23 a.m. Sunday in West Philadelphia.

Police responded to a shooting on the 700 block of North 47th Street where a 15-year-old girl was shot once in the thigh.

She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police, where they said she was stabilized.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made.