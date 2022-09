Police: 15-year-old shot in house in Narberth

Police: 15-year-old shot in house in Narberth

Police: 15-year-old shot in house in Narberth

NARBERTH, Pa. (CBS) – In Narberth, police say a group of young people fired a gun inside a home and a 15-year-old boy was shot. It happened on the 300 block of Woodbine Avenue Wednesday night.

Investigators say the teenager's injury is not life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.