Over 14,000 bags of fentanyl found in Delaware woods

Thousands of individually packaged bags of fentanyl were found in the woods in New Castle County, Delaware, police said Monday.

The drugs were found off of Miles Road in Claymont by a child and a young adult who were walking near the Radnor Green neighborhood on Sunday, April 12. New Castle County Police said they found two grocery bags containing large packages, or "bricks," and told a family member who then contacted officers.

Police went to the area to pick up the bags, and testing confirmed that the substance inside the small bags was fentanyl.

14,000 bags of fentanyl found in the woods in New Castle County, Delaware New Castle County Police Department

In total, 14,088 individual bags of fentanyl were packaged into the two bricks, police said.

"If you happen to be missing a significant quantity of fentanyl or have any information about who it may belong to, please contact the New Castle County Division of Police at 302-573-2800 or dial 911 in an emergency," the department said.

"While we certainly are not expecting anyone to step forward to claim it, we always welcome any information that can help us keep our community safe."