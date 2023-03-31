Watch CBS News
13-year-old fatally shot in front of home in Salem: police

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

SALEM, N.J. (CBS) -- Officials confirm a 13-year-old died after a shooting in Salem Thursday night according to the Salem County Prosecutor's Office and the Salem City Police.

There are no arrests at this time and officials say the teen was unresponsive when police arrived at the scene of a home on 9th Street.

The teen was pronounced dead at Salem Medical Center.

Officials are urging anyone with information to get in contact with Inv. Johnathan Seidel of the Salem County Prosecutor's Office at (856) 935-7510 ext. 8333 or Det. Sean Simpkins of the Salem City Police Department at (856) 856-935-0033.

There is a form to anonymously submit a tip to the Salem County Prosecutor's Office website. 

