Catering company turns empty lot into community garden in West Philadelphia

What was once an empty stretch of blacktop in Philadelphia's Mantua neighborhood is now growing tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and eggplants—and helping feed the community.

The garden was created by 12th Street Catering with help from Trellis for Tomorrow, a nonprofit that designs and installs raised-bed gardens.

Executive Chef and CEO Adam DeLosso oversees three kitchens, more than 400 employees and hundreds of events each year. But he says the garden gives him a chance to slow down.

"We wanted to make a beautiful garden…and come out here, working in the dirt, working amongst other people—not cooking every day," DeLosso said.

Josh Hughes, Trellis for Tomorrow's agricultural innovation manager, helped turn the paved space into a place where fresh produce can flourish. He says there's one key commitment: at least half of the harvest must go back to the community.

12th Street Catering also shares produce with its employees and their families, and invites neighbors to take what they need.

"Some people have a lot and some people have nothing. How do we balance it? By our little world, we can try," DeLosso said.

So far, the garden has produced more than 300 pounds of food—enough for about 1,200 meals—with much of the harvest going back into Mantua. It's a small garden making a meaningful difference, one vegetable at a time.