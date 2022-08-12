Watch CBS News
Local News

104-year-old Army veteran celebrates birthday, reveals secret of long life

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

104-year-old Army veteran celebrates birthday, reveals secret of long life
104-year-old Army veteran celebrates birthday, reveals secret of long life 00:28

FOLCROFT, Pa. (CBS) – A local Army veteran is celebrating a major milestone, his 104th birthday. On Friday morning, Joe Passaretti was surprised by friends at his go-to diner in Folcroft.

104-year-old Army veteran is celebrating his birthday
Joe Passaretti was surprised by friends at his go-to diner in Folcroft. CBS News Philadelphia

Passaretti served in World War II and at 104 he's still going strong.

He lives independently, is very mobile and even goes out for breakfast with friends every week.

So what's his secret to a long life? He says he does not drink or smoke.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 12, 2022 / 1:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.