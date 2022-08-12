104-year-old Army veteran celebrates birthday, reveals secret of long life

FOLCROFT, Pa. (CBS) – A local Army veteran is celebrating a major milestone, his 104th birthday. On Friday morning, Joe Passaretti was surprised by friends at his go-to diner in Folcroft.

Joe Passaretti was surprised by friends at his go-to diner in Folcroft. CBS News Philadelphia

Passaretti served in World War II and at 104 he's still going strong.

He lives independently, is very mobile and even goes out for breakfast with friends every week.

So what's his secret to a long life? He says he does not drink or smoke.