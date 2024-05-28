Trump trial closing arguments set to begin today ahead of jury deliberations

Trump trial closing arguments set to begin today ahead of jury deliberationsget the free app
After six weeks and more than 20 witnesses, lawyers in Donald Trump's criminal trial will give their closing arguments Tuesday.
A prosecutor for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is expected to tell the jury that Trump signed off on a scheme to illegally falsify records, with the goal of covering up a "hush money" payment made by Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The scheme was designed to subvert election law and keep the payment secret, prosecutors say.
Trump's defense is expected to say the prosecution failed to prove its case. They spent long hours attacking the credibility of Cohen and Daniels, who were key witnesses in the trial.
Prosecutors say Trump falsely portrayed reimbursements for the $130,000 payment as monthly checks for ongoing legal services, paid during the first year of his presidency. Defense attorneys say the checks and associated records were accurate.
After the jury hears the two sides' summations, the judge will give them instructions and deliberations will begin. That can happen as early as Tuesday, but may be Wednesday.