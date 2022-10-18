Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 1 lineups, live updates and more

Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 1 lineups, live updates and moreget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When the Philadelphia Phillies fired Joe Girardi on June 3 after a 22-29 start, this seemed like a dream coming from the Citizens Bank Park parking lots, but, it's reality. The Phillies are four wins away from reaching the World Series.
The San Diego Padres stand in the way of the Phillies' first WS appearance since 2009.
The Padres and Phillies represent the fifth and sixth seeds in the National League, winning the second and third wild card spots, respectively. Only seven times in baseball history has a wild card team won the World Series.
The Phils will send Zack Wheeler to the mound to go toe-to-toe with Padres righty Yu Darvish.
The first pitch is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. at Petco Park.
Follow our live blog below for the lineups, live updates and more throughout the day.
CBS3 NEXT Weather has got you covered. Meteorologist Andrew Kozak has your latest game forecast.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One more team, that's all that stands between the Phillies and the World Series. They take on the San Diego Padres out west on Tuesday night in the National League Championship Series.
The Phillies and Padres have similar stories. They were the last two teams to make it into the playoffs in the National League and not many people expected either team to make it this far.
But both have thrived as underdogs, and whoever wins this series will advance to the World Series.
