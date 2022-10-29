Phillies-Astros World Series Game 2: Live updates and more

Phillies-Astros World Series Game 2: Live updates and moreget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a long night and little sleep, Philadelphia awakes in tears of joy for their team has won Game 1 of the World Series. Players and fans alike are happy that Philadelphia has, once again, proven to be more than an underdog.
Saturday night, the Fightins will head into Game 2 against the Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
The team will head home for Game 3 and 4. Hopefully, there will be no need for a Game 5.
First pitch is scheduled for shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.
Go Phils!
Follow our live blog below for the lineups, live updates and more throughout the day.