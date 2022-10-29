Watch CBS News

Phillies-Astros World Series Game 2: Live updates and more

By Andreas Copes

/ CBS Philadelphia

Phillies fans stay up all night to celebrate their team at home
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a long night and little sleep, Philadelphia awakes in tears of joy for their team has won Game 1 of the World Series. Players and fans alike are happy that Philadelphia has, once again, proven to be more than an underdog.

Saturday night, the Fightins will head into Game 2 against the Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The team will head home for Game 3 and 4. Hopefully, there will be no need for a Game 5.

First pitch is scheduled for shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.

Go Phils!

Follow our live blog below for the lineups, live updates and more throughout the day.

 

NEXT Weather: Showers for Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Whether you are watching from Philly or in Houston, make sure to check this weather forecast for Saturday's game and the games to come.

By Tammie Souza
