Inkwell 215 artist shares photo of Bryce Harper tattoo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There is a Bryce Harper mural that looks like Jesus in South Philadelphia, and another mural on 12th and Christian Streets that looks a little more like the reigning MVP. Let's add tattoos into the mix.

Mike Nemo, a tattoo artist at Inkwell 215, shared with CBS Philadelphia of a Harper tat that he recently finished for a Phillies fan.

Mike Nemo, of Inkwell 215, recently completed this Bryce Harper tattoo for a Phillies fan. Mike Nemo

Inkwell 215 is a tattoo shop on Frankford Street and Cottman Avenue.

The shop says it's been busy working on Halloween tattoos as well.