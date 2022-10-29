Inkwell 215 artist shares photo of Bryce Harper tattoo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There is a Bryce Harper mural that looks like Jesus in South Philadelphia, and another mural on 12th and Christian Streets that looks a little more like the reigning MVP. Let's add tattoos into the mix.
Mike Nemo, a tattoo artist at Inkwell 215, shared with CBS Philadelphia of a Harper tat that he recently finished for a Phillies fan.
Inkwell 215 is a tattoo shop on Frankford Street and Cottman Avenue.
The shop says it's been busy working on Halloween tattoos as well.
