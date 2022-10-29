Watch CBS News
Young viral Phillies fan flies home for football game

By Thomas Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Phillies' Rob Thomson talks how he managed the bullpen, Realmuto's big Game 1 in World Series
Phillies' Rob Thomson talks how he managed the bullpen, Realmuto's big Game 1 in World Series 01:11

HOUSTON (CBS) -- Game 1 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros ended in dramatic fashion Friday night. J.T. Realmuto hit a go-ahead home run in the top of the 10th inning and Nick Castellanos made a game-saving catch in the bottom of the ninth as Philadelphia came back to beat Houston, 6-5, to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

After Realmuto's homer, Phillies fans let Astros fans hear all about it, including Carson Wallace, a young fan that went viral after the TV broadcast aired a clip of what appeared to be him talking smack to a Houston fan.

There's truly nothing like Philadelphia sports fans. They're a different breed. 

But, there's more to this Carson's story.

After going viral, the young boy hopped on a 6 a.m. flight on Saturday to play in a football game - absolute legend. He even showed up to the game with a Phillies "P" still painted on his torso. 

Look familiar?!? Yup…that’s internet sensation Carson Wallace! One of our own! Took the 6am flight to be back! #65lb #13 #gobears

Posted by Willow Grove Bears Football Club on Saturday, October 29, 2022

Game 1 between the Phillies and Astros nearly went five hours. It didn't finish until about midnight. 

That's true determination and fight by Carson -- just like the Phillies showed in Game 1. 

First published on October 29, 2022 / 6:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

