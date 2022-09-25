NEXT Weather: Monday will bring sunny skies after severe storms moved through Philly region

NEXT Weather: Monday will bring sunny skies after severe storms moved through Philly regionget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The severe weather threat for the Philly region has mostly diminished, but some isolated storms could still rumble through the region on Sunday night.
A sunny seasonable Monday awaits after Sunday's storms.
Follow our live blog below for live updates of the forecast in the Delaware Valley.
Sunny skies for Monday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a severe weather threat moved through the Philly region on Sunday, Monday will be sunny and nice.
Temperatures will hit a high of 76 degrees in the Delaware Valley.
The week will get cooler as it goes along.
Also, Tropical Storm Ian could bring a ton of rain up the east coast after moving through Florida this week.
Isolated storms could roll through Philly region Sunday night
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The severe weather threat for the Philadelphia region has pretty much diminished, but Meteorologist Llarisa Abreu isn't ruling the chance of isolated storms on Sunday night.
A system moving west to east could bring gusty winds.
Temperatures will drop to around 60 degrees in Philly and the Jersey Shore. Meanwhile, it will be cold and breezy in the Lehigh Valley as temperatures drop to 54 degrees.
Wind and hail are the top concerns within this cell
The National Weather Service tweeted "Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Browns Mills NJ, Croydon PA and Burlington NJ until 3:45 p.m."
Severe thunderstorm warning for our region
WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem County in NJ until 4:15 p.m.
WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bucks County in PA until 3:45 p.m.
Shift in time frame for potentially severe storms
The time frame for incoming severe storms appears to be 3 to 8 p.m. now as opposed to 2 to 7 p.m. reported earlier. While this doesn't appear to be a widespread severe event, a few storms may turn strong briefly or severe with damaging winds being the biggest concern.
The threat appears to be diminishing after 8 p.m. Sunday giving way to drier conditions for the start of the week. Cooler air arrives again Tuesday through Thursday.
Ian's track will influence whether or not we see rain during the upcoming weekend.