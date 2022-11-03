Eagles-Texans: Live updates and more

Eagles-Texans: Live updates and moreget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thursday will be a busy night for Philadelphia sports fans. Not only are the Phillies in the World Series, but the Eagles will face the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium with hopes of going 8-0 for the first time in franchise history.
The game will be a homecoming for Houston native, Jalen Hurts.
Hurts is coming off a four-touchdown performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 35-13 victory on Sunday. Three of those scores went to A.J. Brown.
But the running game could be be a big factor for the Birds against Houston, which has the worst ranked rushing defense in football.
Follow our live blog below for updates and more.
Eagles-Texans best bets
Looking for bets to place before the Eagles and Texans game on Thursday Night Football?
Click here to see the full story.