Eagles-Texans: Live updates and more

By Thomas Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thursday will be a busy night for Philadelphia sports fans. Not only are the Phillies in the World Series, but the Eagles will face the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium with hopes of going 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. 

The game will be a homecoming for Houston native, Jalen Hurts. 

Hurts is coming off a four-touchdown performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 35-13 victory on Sunday. Three of those scores went to A.J. Brown. 

But the running game could be be a big factor for the Birds against Houston, which has the worst ranked rushing defense in football. 

Follow our live blog below for updates and more.

 

