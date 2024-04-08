Save $300 on Samsung's cute new Bespoke robot vacuum-mop combo

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Robot vacuums have been around for a while, but it's only now that Samsung has added artificial intelligence to a model -- the new Bespoke Jet Bot Combo. This robot is designed to vacuum and mop. It comes with an all-in-one clean station that keeps the device charged, automatically empties the vacuum bin -- even cleans the mop pads between uses.

Thanks to its AI, the new Jet Bot Combo robot does a better job than previous models at mapping out the layout of your home and avoiding obstacles while cleaning. It also automatically determines the type of flooring or carpet it's working on and adjusts its settings to provide the best clean possible.

Right now, the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo can be preordered directly from Samsung's website. It'll begin shipping in late June. However, as an incentive to preorder the unit right away, Samsung has temporarily slashed $300 off the robot's full price of $1,700, so you can purchase the unit for just $1,400. Or, instead of purchasing the robot outright, you can finance it for $47.83 per month for 24 months.

If you have an eligible smartphone you can trade in, Samsung will give you up to $483 in additional instant credit toward the purchase of this versatile robot. The company is also offering extra savings to anyone eligible for the Samsung Offers Program. This includes educators, students, military personnel, veterans, first responders, government employees and more.

Like all of Samsung's latest Bespoke premium appliances, the Jet Bot Combo robot works with the SmartThings mobile app, so you can control it via your phone. It runs for up to 180 minutes per charge and offers four cleaning modes.

Preorders also are open for the entire lineup of new Bespoke appliances, including new washers and dryers, plus a full selection of smart kitchen appliances -- all of which use AI and can be managed using the Samsung SmartThings mobile app.

Right now, when you preorder the new Bespoke AI Laundry Combo (a washer and dryer in one), you can save $1,140. But there are also some great deals on individual kitchen appliances and appliance bundles -- but only for a limited time.