How to watch today's New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns game

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets talks to reporters after training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ. Rich Schultz / Getty Images

If you're like most NFL fans, you've been trying to busy yourself since the Philadelphia Eagles handled the Kansas City Chiefs a Super Bowl LVII victory on February 12. Thankfully, the wait is finally over: The 2023-4 NFL season is here and it's going to be good.

Football preseason kicks off tonight, when the New York Jets take on the Cleveland Browns in the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame game. According to CBS Sports, the Jets are a slight favorite in this preseason matchup.

If you're looking to watch this football game and the rest of the NFL preseason, we've got all the information you need.

How to watch the New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns game

The preseason game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. EDT at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH. Live coverage starts at 7 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.

If you have a cable TV subscription, you're all set. If not, your least-expensive option for streaming the game is with a subscription to Peacock. The streaming service starts at $6 per month (an ad-free plan is available for $12 per month). You'll get access to this game, future Sunday Night Football games and a wide selection of movies and shows (including the summer hit, Love Island).

Watch NFL on Peacock, $6 per month

If you're looking for a solution that lets you stream a larger number of NFL games this season, consider a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available), plus ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups and FIFA Women's World Cup.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month.

SlingTV Blue tier, $30 for first month (reduced from $60/mo.)

When does the 2023-4 NFL season officially start?



After Thursday's game, the next preseason matchups happen on Thursday, Aug. 10 between the Houston Texans and New England Patriots (game at 7 p.m. EDT) and the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks (game at 10:00 p.m. EDT). More preseason games will happen throughout the weekend.

The NFL Preseason runs through Aug. 27. Week 1 of the 2023-4 NFL season starts on Sept. 7, 2023, when the Detroit Lions take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

What to expect during the 2023-4 NFL season

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

A lot has changed since the 2022-2023 NFL season. Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and his visor are back, this time in Denver. Payton hopes to fulfill all the hope that came with signing quarterback Russell Wilson before the 2022 season. Star wide receiver and Super Bowl LVI champion Odell Beckham Jr. is back, now a Baltimore Raven, after a season off to repair a torn ACL suffered during Super Bowl LVI. OBJ and QB Lamar Jackson are determined to be the most dynamic quarterback/wide receiver duo since Aaron Rodgers and Devante Adams in Green Bay.

Speaking of Adams, he's got a new quarterback in former San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who turned seasons of injuries and tumult in San Fran into a starting position in Vegas. As of now, the Niners are going all on former Mr. Irrelevant 2022 Brock Purdy as their starter, leaving Trey Lance in limbo.

That's the thing about the NFL, game to game, week to week: Everything is on the line, no one's position is guaranteed (even if their money is) and fans can always count on the unexpected to happen.

