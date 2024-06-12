The best Bluetooth party speakers for summer fun in 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Who's ready to party? We're putting you in charge of bringing the tunes for all your hottest outdoor parties this season, so you'll want one of the best Bluetooth party speakers of 2024 on hand.

Whether you like to blast top 40 music during your barbecues or you like to spin retro music at family gatherings, the best party speakers can enhance any experience.

But it's not just any speaker you want. The right speaker (and even the right outdoor lighting) can make all the difference. You want crisp, clear music and powerful bass to bring the fun and keep the mood high. Some party speakers can even give you more, with fun extras like RGB lighting and karaoke features. They can also wirelessly connect to your smartphone (or other device) via Bluetooth, so anyone can play DJ.

We've found perfect options from Samsung, JBL, and more. If you're ready to party down this season, be sure to check out our picks for the best Bluetooth party speakers for 2024.

The best Bluetooth party speakers for 2024

Best Bluetooth party speaker: JBL Pulse 5

This eye-catching speaker features 360 degrees of dazzling colors that sync to the beat of your favorite tunes. The lights are also customizable by way of the JBL Portable app. The lighting effects will have eyes glued to this speaker all night long.

Pump up the jams with bold bass and crisp highs thanks to the speaker's separate tweeter and driver, with especially clear treble that'll have everyone singing along.

You get 12 hours of playtime on a single charge, so you'll be good to go even if your parties end up lasting until question marks.

Plus, you can connect up to two smartphones or tablets (or whatever mobile device you're using) to the speaker so multiple users can take over and spin their favorite tracks.

It's also rated IP67 dustproof and waterproof, so a little bit of drizzle won't end the party.

Regularly $250, you can get the JBL Pulse 5 at Amazon for $200.

Best compact Bluetooth party speaker: JBL PartyBox Encore Essential: $250 (17% off)

The JBL PartyBox Encore Essential is a compact portable party speaker with 100-watt sound and deep bass. It features LED lights with a strobe effect. Its cube-shaped form factor makes it a great option for partiers who don't have a ton of space.

It offers six hours of playtime per charge, which should be long enough to last you through a backyard gathering or solo listening session.

Like many of JBL's offerings, you can also pair two of these speakers together to make for an even more dramatic sound. If you need things louder or you want to cover more ground, that's the way to go here if you buy two devices.

It's also IPX4 splash-proof and provides up to six hours of playtime on a single charge.

Get the JBL PartyBox Encore Essential for $250, reduced from $300.

Best Bluetooth party speaker boom box: Soundcore Motion Boom Plus: $140

If you really want to pump up the jam, you can't go wrong with a boom box. This 5.29-pound unit is lightweight but powerful, and it comes with a shoulder strap so you can tote it around or keep it close if you prefer.

It has dual 3.5-inch woofers as well as dual 1-inch tweeters for 80 watts of total audio output, so wherever you go, you can bring the tunes with some impressive sound.

You get 20 hours of battery life per charge, and that's with playback at a moderate level. It's perfect for setting up poolside and queuing up a playlist since its IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating has you covered from any watery accidents. Plus, it floats, so if it falls into the water, you're still good.

Need extra sound? You can link two of these units together. Plus, you can alter the boom box's settings to your liking via the companion Anker Soundcore app.

Best Bluetooth party speaker for karaoke: Sony X-Series portable party speaker: $398

Do more than just listen to music at your next party. Sing along to it. This speaker not only provides omnidirectional sound, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, but it has two microphone and guitar inputs, so you can croon along to your favorite songs and jam on the guitar.

You can let your inner pop star rise to the surface with this speaker's 25 hours of battery life and IPX4 splash-resistant design. It also has LED lighting, which can help you mimic the lights on a stage and keep the party hot. Plus, it's a sleek-looking unit with a handle to make toting it around a breeze.

Don't spend a few thousand on a karaoke machine when you can bring home this powerful speaker with excellent sound and plenty of room for folks to get their sing on. It's got everything you need to start the party, and you don't even have to choose from a song list.

Best premium Bluetooth party speaker: JBL PartyBox 1000: $970 (25% off)



The JBL PartyBox 1000 is a high-tech party speaker for serious audio enthusiasts. It does it all and then some, with just about everything you could need to get the party started right in your backyard.

It includes a DJ launchpad that even lets you play drums, keyboard and piano as well as record and loop sounds for custom songs and recordings. It also includes full-panel lighting effects, a microphone and guitar input, and powerful sound quality.

As with many of JBL's other speakers, it also has inputs for both mic and guitar. so you can queue up a full-fledged concert.

If you plan on using it during a pool party, be sure to keep it far away from water. It's not waterproof.

It's one heck of a party splurge, but if you're serious about throwing one of the best bashes your block has ever seen, it's totally worth it.