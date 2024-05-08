Best Buy has a sale on the 2024 Samsung Frame TV and you can save up to $200

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Best Buy

Right now at Best Buy, popular sizes of the Frame are on sale. For a limited time, you can save up to $200. If you've been thinking about giving your living room, family room or bedroom a quick and easy makeover, one of the easiest things you can do is hang one of Samsung's latest Frame smart TVs on your wall, select your favorite works of art and let the TV showcase that art whenever you're not watching your favorite shows or movies.

Here's what you can save on each size of the Frame TV right now at Best Buy:

Similar savings is also being offered directly from Samsung on most sizes of the Frame. This smart TV continues to be a top pick among the CBS Essentials readers and with good reason. After all, an already feature-packed television set just got better.

Between the design of the Frame TV itself and the incredibly realistic way it's able to display famous works of art (so each looks like a real painting), it's easy to decorate and personalize your living space. You get the ability to choose artwork to match a room's color scheme, your mood or a genre preference.

Since it's less than one inch thick, when hung on a wall, the Frame TV looks like a traditional picture frame. This means you no longer have to look at a black rectangle when you're not watching TV. And of course, whenever you want to watch live TV or stream content from any of your favorite video streaming services, whatever you watch will look and sound fantastic.

Grab the 2024 edition of Samsung's Frame TV and benefit from all of its exciting features, including a matte finish, which greatly reduces glare; the ability to showcase a broader selection of artwork; and, for the first time, Pantone validation for color accuracy. This makes art and whatever you're watching look even more realistic. Everything we love about the Frame TV (see our full review of the 2023 edition) is still on offer in this updated 2024 version.

As always, you can buy an optional, magnetically attachable bezel to make the Frame TV look like it's in a traditional picture frame. You can choose a bezel design (between $200 and $300 each) that matches the decor of any room.