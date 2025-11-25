U.S. cities will see big tourism boost from World Cup, analysis predicts

Soccer fans traveling to the U.S. to watch the 2026 World Cup being held in North America will drive tourism spending in 11 host cities and provide a substantial boost to local economies, according to Tourism Economics, a provider of global travel data.

The global soccer tournament, held every four years, is expected to draw 1.2 million international visitors, including spectators and their non-ticketed travel companions, national team representatives, match officials, and others, according to Tourism Economics.

The tournament kicks off on June 12 in Los Angeles. Seventy-eight matches will be played across 11 U.S. cities, with an additional 26 games set to take place in Mexico and Canada. The finals will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19.

The U.S. metro areas scheduled to host matches, according to FIFA: Atlanta; Boston; Dallas; Houston; Kansas City, Mo.; Los Angeles; Miami; New York/New Jersey; Philadelphia; San Francisco Bay Area; and Seattle.

The U.S. stands to benefit from an uptick in visitors next year after a sluggish year for international tourism in 2025, according to Tourism Economics. Researchers said foreigners' negative perceptions of the Trump administration's trade policies likely weighed on tourism in the U.S. this year.

In 2025, the U.S. saw a 6.3% decline in international visitors. The firm forecasts 3.7% growth in international visits next year, partly driven by the World Cup.

"The various headwinds facing international travel are likely to be partially offset by a strong global appetite to participate in the spectacle," Tourism Economics said in a November report.

A separate report from FIFA and the World Trade Organization assessing the World Cup's economic impact projects that the influx of visitors in host cities "will likely generate billions of dollars in economic activity," boosting the hospitality, transportation and retail sectors.

"Hotels in hosting cities are preparing for record occupancy rates, while local businesses stand to gain from increased foot traffic. Beyond the economic impact, the event provides a platform to promote the host cities as global tourist destinations, enhancing their visibility and appeal to international travelers," the report notes.

The analysis estimates that international travelers will stay in the U.S. for an average of 12 days, attend an average of two matches and typically spend more than $400 per day.