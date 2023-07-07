Thousands of children's bikes recalled over handlebar issue

Children's bike recalled over handlebar issue Recall issued for popular children's bike over handlebar issue 00:22

Federal regulators have recalled more than 84,000 woom children's bicycles over an issue in which the handlebar can potentially become detached from the rest of the bike.

The recall applies to all woom Original bike models manufactured from 2018 to 2021, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

About 84,000 bikes — designed for children ages 18 months to 14 years old — were sold in the U.S., and more than 500 in Canada, the agency said.

The safety commission received at least 77 reports of woom handlebar stems becoming detached or loosened, resulting in 19 injuries including bruises, cuts and abrasions.

On its website, woom said the recalled bikes have a "one-bolt stem clamp design."

The recalled bikes, which retail for anywhere between $200 and $530, were sold at local stores — and through woom's website and Amazon.com — between September 2018 and March 2022, according to the safety commission.

They came in red, green, blue, purple and yellow colors and have the word "woom" written on the downtube.

The safety commission advised owners to "stop using the recalled bicycles and contact woom Bikes USA for a free repair kit."

The Austin-based company was also "contacting all known purchasers directly," the safety commission said.