Warriors have three scorers with 20 or more points in 126-113 win over Knicks

Jimmy Butler had 32 points and eight rebounds, Stephen Curry warmed up in the second half to finish with 27 points and seven assists, and the Golden State Warriors beat the New York Knicks 126-113 on Thursday night.

Moses Moody scored 21 points with seven 3-pointers for the Warriors, while Brandin Podziemski had 19 points.

Deuce McBride and OG Anunoby each scored 25 points and Mikal Bridges had 21 as New York lost for the seventh time in nine games. The Knicks were without Jalen Brunson because of a sprained right ankle suffered in a 112-101 loss at Sacramento a night earlier.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 17 points and a season-best 20 rebounds for New York. This has been a two-day reunion tour for Knicks first-year coach Mike Brown, fired by the Kings last season and also a former Warriors top assistant.

Curry missed his first four 3-point tries before connecting from deep with 9:44 left in the third quarter. It marked only the third time this season he didn't have a 3 in the first half and first since going 0 for 6 in the initial two quarters Dec. 22 against Orlando.

He scored five straight points midway through the fourth to give Golden State a 107-94 lead.

Moody shot 7 for 9 from deep for his sixth 20-point performance of the season, while Butler notched his second 30-point game in the last three and fifth overall. The Warriors had three scorers with 20 or more for the eighth time.

Draymond Green was issued a Flagrant 1 foul upon replay review with 11:01 left in the game for his trip of Towns from the floor.

Warriors reserve forward Gui Santos was helped off the court with 2:21 left in the first quarter after a collision with Josh Hart. Santos sprained his left ankle, with coach Steve Kerr and the medical staff rushing out to check on him at midcourt. Santos then limped to the locker room and didn't return.

