Villanova edges No. 9 St. John's 73-71 for 3rd straight win

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Tyler Perkins hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 8 seconds remaining and Villanova defeated No. 9 St. John's 73-71 on Wednesday night, ending the Red Storm's 10-game winning streak.

Wooga Poplar scored 22 points and Eric Dixon added 17 in a critical victory for the Wildcats (15-10, 8-6 Big East), who have won three in a row.

Aaron Scott led four players in double figures with 22 points for the Red Storm (21-4, 12-2), who lead the Big East by one game over No. 24 Creighton.

The teams meet Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

Kadary Richmond had 17 points and 10 assists for St. John's. Simeon Wilcher and RJ Luis Jr. scored 12 apiece.