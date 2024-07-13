Trump rally shooting suspect and attendee are dead, Butler County DA says

A suspected gunman who opened fire during a rally Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania, for former President Donald Trump is dead, the Butler County District Attorney said.

Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger told CBS Pittsburgh that two people are dead — the gunman and an audience member. No further details were provided.

Two law enforcement sources also told CBS News that the suspect is dead. Secret service agents did engage the individual, sources said.

Several shots rang out while Trump was speaking on stage. Video showed the former president immediately touch his ear and then crouch to the ground, with his Secret Service agents rushing the stage. Some blood could be seen on his face as he stood up and held up his fist to the crowd. He was rushed out to his motorcade and the Secret Service later confirmed that he was safe.

Authorities did not immediately provide possible injury numbers.

Rep. Mike Kelley of Pennsylvania, who was standing backstage watching Trump speak, told CBS News, "I believe a lady who was next to me was hit, other people were hit."

A witness with blood on his shirt, who identified himself as an ER physician, told CBS News he performed CPR on a victim with a head wound.

"I heard the shots," the man said. "I thought it was firecrackers to begin with. Somebody over there was screaming he's been shot. He's been shot. So I made my way over. I said, 'I'm an emergency department physician. Let me help you.' The guy has spun around, was jammed between the benches. He had a head shot here. There's lots of blood and he had brain matter there."

Republican Senate candidate David McCormick, who was in the front row of the rally, also saw one person shot.

"It was really hard to tell, there was a lot of blood, so it wasn't clear where the bullet had struck him, and how severe the wound was," McCormick told CBS News. "He looked to be unconscious, but even that's not entirely clear to me."

The shooting comes just two days before the start of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

This is a developing story and will be updated.