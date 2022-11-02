Living with Tourette Syndrome Living with Tourette Syndrome: Cop, reporter and accountant open up with stories of struggle 09:44

An estimated 350,000-450,000 children and adults in the United States are living with Tourette syndrome. The neurological disorder causes tics that can range from repetitive eye blinking to uncontrollable vocal — and physical — outbursts.

But many cases go undiagnosed, and there are many misconceptions about the disorder.

"Things like, 'Why can't you hold it in?' … So it must be something that you're doing on purpose," said Dr. Joohi Jimenez-Shahed, a neurologist in New York City.

Also: "The misperception that it's all about swearing and, you know, doing inappropriate behaviors, which may affect some individuals with tics and Tourette's, but not everybody," she said.

Among those who have the condition, there are varying stories of struggle.

For years, Tourette syndrome took over Alex Brown's life. He had a severe case called coprolalia. He said he couldn't go to school and for five or six years, his family "didn't do anything" because of the disorder.

"We didn't go out to eat. Didn't go to church," he said. "We were homebound. We were completely shut off."

His tics included "anything you can think of" – ranging from opening car doors to touching the stovetop when someone would cook at his house.

"I would walk by and just touch the hot stove," Brown said. "I would scream really, really loud to the point where now I can't, I can't sing, because my vocal cords have been stretched so much."

His symptoms were extreme enough for him to undergo deep brain stimulation. With the treatment, wires go into the deep brain structures that are involved in the circuitry that produce the tics, to try to bring some relief. The procedure is often used in Parkinson's patients, but is increasingly successful in controlling severe Tourette's.

Brown called the procedure "liberating and magical," and he was eventually able to pass his CPA exam and live a normal life.

"I'm working a job," he said. "I can do whatever I want, that any other person can do."

There are medications that can also help with Tourette syndrome, but like all medications, there can be side effects.

That's what police officer Craig Elgin experienced. He recently checked himself into a hospital after prescription side effects caused him restlessness and nightmares. But his medication has since been dialed back, and he has since improved.

The 37-year-old told CBS News his Tourette's doesn't inhibit him, although at times he does get "a little self-conscious about it." Even with persistent symptoms, he functions pretty normally, serving his community as a police officer with the Milaca, Minnesota police department.

He said social media, where he's able to open up about his condition, is his "therapy." He's known on Instagram as the Tourette's Cop, and has brought together more than 150,000 people.

That's how I met him. I was diagnosed when I was six years old and have a nose tics, a tongue tic, and a neck tic – often induced by stress.

"It's like, yeah, you know, it's completely okay to have Tourette's syndrome and you can still be normal and make noises," Elgin said.

The exact cause of Tourette syndrome isn't known.

"We know that there's probably a strong genetic component," said Dr. Jimenez-Shahed. There is new research coming related to environmental exposures, she said.

"So, things maybe that happened with the individual's mother perhaps during pregnancy," she said. "Other … psychosocial features that might influence the manifestation."

"So it's a very complex disorder in that sense," she added.

Many cases are mild.

Reporter Kelsey Christensen, for example, has been able to control her Tourette's enough to appear successfully on television – without looking like she has Tourette's. Off camera, she can be seen continuously blinking her eyes.

She was only recently diagnosed. But the Emmy Award-winning reporter for KSTP-TV called the diagnosis "clarifying and comforting because I know why I'm doing what I'm doing."

She doesn't think her condition is a big deal. Neither do I.

The media has helped. Tourette's has long been an easy target, disrespected in popular culture. But in recent years, the media has created conversations that have raised awareness about the disorder.

In a recent interview with David Letterman, singer Billie Eilish experienced a tic on camera.

"If you film me for long enough, you're gonna see lots of tics," she said.