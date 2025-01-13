Texas man charged with stalking WNBA star Caitlin Clark in Indianapolis

A Texas man was charged with stalking WNBA star Caitlin Clark after allegedly sending numerous threats and sexually explicit messages to her on social media.

Michael Lewis, 55, was arrested and charged Sunday in Indianapolis following an investigation, Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears announced in a news release Monday.

Law enforcement found that Lewis was sending the Indiana Fever player messages on X that contained multiple threatening and sexually explicit messages, according to court documents.

"@CaitlinClark22 been driving around your house 3x a day..but don't call the law just yet, the publc is allowed to drive by gainbridge..aka Caitlin's Fieldhouse," Lewis said in a message to Clark on X, according to court documents.

"I'm getting tickets. I'm sitting behind the bench," another message read.

Officers found that Lewis traveled to Indianapolis and was staying at a hotel in the city. Law enforcement visited Lewis on Wednesday where he acknowledged it was "an imaginary relationship." Despite the encounter with law enforcement, the messages continued.

"It takes a lot of courage for women to come forward in these cases, which is why many don't," Mears said in the news release. "In doing so, the victim is setting an example for all women who deserve to live and work in Indy without the threat of sexual violence."

If convicted, Lewis faces one to six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The stalking incident of Clark comes after an Oregon man was charged with breach of peace, electronic stalking and harassment of UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers. The man said on social media that he intended to marry Bueckers and had an engagement ring and lingerie in his possession when he was arrested near a Connecticut airport, according to police reports.