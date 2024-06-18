Syracuse house collapse injures 11; investigation ongoing

People injured in Syracuse house collapse House collapse in Syracuse, New York, injures 11 people 01:41

A house collapsed in Syracuse, New York, Tuesday afternoon, injuring 11 people, officials said.

Syracuse Fire Chief Michael Monds told reporters in a news briefing that crews responded to multiple 911 calls about an "explosion" and collapse at the two-story home, arriving to find "multiple victims outside." Firefighters had to pull at least one youth out of a car buried in the rubble, he said.

"The building was indeed collapsed," Monds said. "It was a very dangerous scene. There were power lines down and the dangerous odor of gas."

Police and fire officials will be investigating what caused the collapse of the home, which dates to 1920, the fire chief said.

In a follow-up news briefing late Tuesday night, Monds said extensive searches of the home using K9s found no bodies. The fire chief said there were believed to be 13 people inside the home when the collapse occurred, and all have been accounted for.

First responders work at the site of a house collapse due to a suspected gas explosion in Syracuse, New York, on June 18, 2024. Caitlin Louisa Eddolls / REUTERS

"We have no reason to believe that nobody is unaccounted for," Monds said. "All the people — from the bystanders and people that were in the home — are saying that there were 13 people."

The 11 who were injured were brought to a local hospital, the fire department said in a late night news release. Officials said in a news conference on Wednesday morning that the 11 injured people were in either stable or critically stable condition, but did not provide other information.

Monds said that the patients included children and adults from two families who were renting the home. The homeowners have also been contacted as part of an investigation into the cause of the explosion.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said Wednesday that the home would be demolished after the investigation was complete. The gas line to the home has been cut off by National Grid, Walsh said.

A neighbor told CBS Syracuse affiliate WTVH that whatever caused the house to collapse shook his house around the block and that it caused ashes to cover the sidewalk.

More than 50 firefighters responded to the collapse and had to be rotated in and out due to the extreme heat that bore down on Syracuse and other parts of the country Tuesday, Monds said.

Walsh said he spoke with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul about the incident.

"Gov. Hochul reached out directly, I spoke with her," Walsh said. "Commissioner of Homeland Security for New York state reached out as I was on my way to the scene, (and also) spoke with the county executive. And again, just a credit to all agencies involved, but especially our first responders."