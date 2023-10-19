State Department issues "worldwide caution" alert for U.S. citizens due to Israel-Hamas war

Feds warn of potential threats after Hamas attack Feds issue warning of potential threats to U.S. amid Israel-Hamas war 01:49

The U.S. State Department issued a "worldwide caution" alert on Thursday for U.S. citizens overseas amid increased tension over the Israel-Hamas war. The alert advises U.S. citizens to "exercise increased caution" due to "the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests."

Protests erupted at U.S. and Israeli embassies around the world, including those in Tunisia, Bahrain, Egypt, Lebanon and Morocco, after a deadly hospital blast in Gaza City killed hundreds on Tuesday. Israeli and Palestinian officials traded accusations over who was responsible for the devastating explosion.

President Biden backed Israel's denial of responsibility for the blast and said U.S. military data showed that Gaza militants were culpable.

Since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, the U.S. State Department has raised the advisory level for travel in Israel and the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. On Thursday, the department issued a "do not travel" alert for Lebanon, which borders Israel to the north.

The State Department has issued 15 worldwide alerts in the last decade. The most recent alert before Thursday's was issued in 2022 after the death of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, amid fears of retaliatory anti-American violence.

Protesters clash with Lebanese security forces outside the U.S. Embassy during a demonstration in solidarity with the people of Gaza on Oct. 18, 2023, in Awkar, Lebanon, east of Beirut. Joseph Eid/AFP via Getty Images