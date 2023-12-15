Rudy Giuliani must pay $148 million to 2 Georgia election workers he defamed, jury decides

How much Giuliani will owe in defamation case Jury in Rudy Giuliani trial to determine cost of defamation of 2 Georgia election workers 03:23

Washington — A federal jury on Friday ordered former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani to pay a total of $148 million to two former Georgia election workers who were at the center of baseless claims he spread in the wake of the 2020 presidential election.

The jury of eight Washington, D.C., residents deliberated for roughly 10 hours across Thursday and Friday before reaching a decision. Jurors heard four days of emotional testimony in the civil trial against Giuliani, who served as former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer toward the end of his presidency.

The case was brought by Ruby Freeman and Wandrea ArShaye "Shaye" Moss, her daughter, who sued Giuliani for falsely claiming they engaged in a fake ballot processing scheme while they served as election workers for Fulton County in the last presidential election.

A federal judge in Washington determined earlier this year that Giuliani was liable for defaming Freeman and Moss, and the jury was tasked with determining how much in compensatory and punitive damages to award the mother-and-daughter pair. Freeman sought compensatory damages of $23.9 million, while Moss was asking for $24.7 million for defamation and an unspecified amount for other damages.

The stunning award of $148 million in total damages far surpasses that total. The jury awarded the following:

$16,171,000 to Freeman in compensatory damages for defamation;

$16,998,000 for Moss in compensatory damages for defamation;



$20 million each, or $40 million total, in compensatory damages for emotional distress;

$75 million in punitive damages for both



Giuliani was in the courtroom in Washington, D.C., on Friday as the verdict was read aloud. His attorney had no comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.