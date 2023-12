Jury orders Rudy Giuliani to pay $148 million in defamation case A federal jury in Washington, D.C., on Friday ordered former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani to pay a staggering $148 million in damages to two Fulton County, Georgia, election workers who said their lives were upended by threats over Giuliani's false claims about the results of the 2020 election. Scott MacFarlane has the latest.