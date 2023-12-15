Fulton County election workers speak out after being awarded millions in damages in Giuliani case Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea ArShaye "Shaye" Moss, who sued Rudy Giuliani over baseless claims he made in the wake of the 2020 presidential election, were awarded $148 million in damages by a federal jury. The former Fulton County, Georgia, election workers read statements outside the court Friday after the jury's ruling. CBS News reporter Robert Legare and CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson have more on the case.