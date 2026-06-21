Kyle Schwarber hits 3 homers, Bryce Harper hits for cycle as Philadelphia Phillies rout Mets

Kyle Schwarber homered three times, including twice in Philadelphia's eight-run third inning, and Bryce Harper hit for the cycle as the Philadelphia Phillies routed the New York Mets 15-3 on Saturday night.

Schwarber led off the third inning with a 456-foot home run to the second deck in right field off Mets starter Freddy Peralta (5-6). He capped the Phillies' big inning with a 457-foot drive to almost the same spot off Cionel Perez.

Schwarber added a two-run homer in the seventh, his major league-leading 28th of the season, off Tobias Myers. It was the fifth career three-homer game for Schwarber, who was 4 for 5 with six RBIs and four runs scored in a season-high offensive output for the Phillies.

Cristopher Sánchez (9-3) allowed one earned run in six innings to lower his ERA to 1.80. It's his 23rd straight start at Citizens Bank Park in which he allowed two earned runs or fewer, the second-most such starts by a pitcher at the same ballpark in MLB history since 1913, trailing only Jacob deGrom's 24 at Citi Field for the Mets from Sept. 9, 2019 to Aug. 31, 2022.

Schwarber is the 67th player in major league history and second this season with multiple home runs in an inning, joining Houston's Yordan Alvarez on June 12. Schwarber is the fourth Phillies player to hit two home runs in an inning, along with Trea Turner (Aug. 19, 2023), Von Hayes (June 11, 1985) and Andy Seminick (June 2, 1949).

Harper hit a solo home run in the first inning, his 16th of the year. He doubled and singled in the third, then hit a two-run triple to the gap in left-center field in the fifth for his first career cycle and the 11th in Phillies history.

Peralta allowed 10 hits and a career-worst 10 earned runs in 2 2/3 innings. His ERA rose from 3.90 to 4.83.

Mark Vientos homered off Sánchez for the only run he allowed. Carson Benge hit a two-run homer in the seventh.

Up next

Zack Wheeler (6-1, 2.01 ERA) will wrap up the series Sunday night against his former team, while the Mets will start David Peterson (3-5, 5.91).