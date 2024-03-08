Watch CBS News
Officer hospitalized after shot in Hamilton Township, New Jersey

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Hamilton police officer shot in Mercer County, New Jersey: officials
Hamilton police officer shot in Mercer County, New Jersey: officials 00:29

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- An officer responding to a domestic incident Friday night in Hamilton Township was taken to the hospital after being shot, a Mercer County prosecutor confirmed with CBS Philadelphia.

Officials said the incident happened on the 1800 block of Orchard Avenue around 10 p.m. and one other person was also shot.

The Hamilton officer's condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Philadelphia for updates.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
First published on March 8, 2024 / 10:54 PM EST

First published on March 8, 2024 / 10:54 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

