Smoke burning from Ocean County, New Jersey, wildfire visible on radar

By
Alexandra Simon
CBS Philadelphia

/ CBS Philadelphia

Ocean County "truly averted major disaster" with wildfire, New Jersey officials say
As a massive wildfire continues to burn in Ocean County, New Jersey, intense heat and ticked smoke from the flames were picked up on radar imagery Wednesday morning.

Conditions for the firefight are shaping up to be a bit better Wednesday as an easterly wind coming from the Atlantic Ocean will bring more moisture-rich air into the region, according to NEXT Weather meteorologist Kate Bilo. However, the area shouldn't expect to see any actual rain.

The fire first broke out around 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area in Barnaget Township. By Tuesday night, the Jones Road Fire grew from 1,250 acres to 8,500.

In an update, the NJFFS said the fire expanded to 13,250 acres and was 50% contained, as of 7:18 p.m. Wednesday.

Multiple road closures remain in effect, though the Garden State Parkway and Route 9 have reopened in both directions. About 12 structures are still in the path of the fire, and a commercial building, multiple outbuildings and vehicles were already destroyed by the fire, according to the NJFFS.

Evacuation orders lifted, state of emergency declared for Ocean County

While evacuation orders were lifted for thousands of people living near the fire zone in several Ocean County towns Wednesday morning, Acting Gov. Tahesha Way declared a state of emergency for the region effective at 7 a.m. in response to the ongoing Jones Road fire.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is traveling to Poland this week to participate in the International March of the Living on Thursday, commemorating Yom HaShoah, also known as Holocaust Remembrance Day. 

