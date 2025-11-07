Panarin has goal, 2 assists as New York Rangers beat Detroit Red Wings 4-1

Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Friday night.

Alexis Lafreniere had a goal and an assist to reach 200 career points, and Noah Laba and Will Cuylle also scored for New York, which has won seven straight against Detroit. Mika Zibanejad had two assists and Jonathan Quick stopped 31 shots to help the Rangers improve to 7-1-1 on the road.

Panarin has 17 goals and 27 assists in 26 career games against Detroit.

J.T. Compher scored for the Red Wings, who saw their five-game home winning streak snapped. Cam Talbot made 22 saves.

Red Wings forward Patrick Kane returned to action after a nine-game absence due to an upper body injury.

Laba scored during a scramble in front of the net at 4:52 of the second period to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead.

Panarin extended the lead at 7:29 of the third, beating Talbot on his glove side. Lafreniere got behind Detroit's defense and scored less than a minute later to give the Rangers a three-goal lead.

New York's power play was ranked 31st entering the contest but converted on its first opportunity as Cuylle lifted a shot by Talbot.

Compher tied it later in the first with a slapshot off Mason Appleton's behind-the-net pass.

Cuylle was helped off the ice with 14:20 remaining after blocking a shot by Simon Edvinsson.

Rangers: Host New York Islanders on Saturday.

Red Wings: Host Chicago on Sunday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL